Global Concrete Anchors Sales Market Report 2021

The global Concrete Anchors market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Anchors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Mechanical Concrete Anchors

Adhesive Concrete Anchors

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

The Concrete Anchors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Concrete Anchors market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Stanley Black & Decker

ITW

Hilti

Concrete Fastening Systems

Wurth

Acument Global Technologies

SANKO TECHNO

Ancon

Fischer Fixings

Gem-Year

Marmon

SFS Intec

Triangle Fastener Corporation

Anchor Group

Daring Archietecture

Hua Wei

NJMKT

Table of content

1 Concrete Anchors Market Overview

1.1 Concrete Anchors Product Scope

1.2 Concrete Anchors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Anchors Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Mechanical Concrete Anchors

1.2.3 Adhesive Concrete Anchors

1.3 Concrete Anchors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete Anchors Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Infrastructure

1.4 Concrete Anchors Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Concrete Anchors Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Concrete Anchors Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Concrete Anchors Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Concrete Anchors Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Concrete Anchors Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Concrete Anchors Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Concrete Anchors Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Concrete Anchors Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Concrete Anchors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Concrete Anchors Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Concrete Anchors Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: M

