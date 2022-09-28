Bipolar Electrosurgery Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrosurgery is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which radiofrequency (RF) alternating current is used to increase intracellular temperature. Increase in the tissue temperature leads to cell desiccation or vaporization. This results into cutting or coagulation of tissue. Electrodessication is primarily used to block lumen-containing structures, or to remove big unwanted tissue such as soft tissue neoplasms. Protein coagulation is done to achieve hemostasis as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bipolar Electrosurgery in Global, including the following market information:

Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bipolar Electrosurgery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Generators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bipolar Electrosurgery include Covidien, Ethicon, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific, Smith and Nephew, CONMED Corporation, ATMOS MedizinTechnik and Bovie Medical Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bipolar Electrosurgery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Generators

Instruments

Accessories

Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bipolar Electrosurgery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bipolar Electrosurgery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covidien

Ethicon

B. Braun Melsungen

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific

Smith and Nephew

CONMED Corporation

ATMOS MedizinTechnik

Bovie Medical Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bipolar Electrosurgery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bipolar Electrosurgery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bipolar Electrosurgery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bipolar Electrosurgery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Bipolar Electrosurgery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bipolar Electrosurgery Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bipolar Electrosurgery Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bipolar Electrosurgery Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

