Global Printing Blanket Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Printing Blanket market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Printing Blanket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Conventional Blanket
UV Blanket
Air Cushion Printing Blanket
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Commercial
Newspaper
Others
By Company
Trelleborg AB
Continental AG (ContiTech)
Flint Group
Fujikura Composites Inc.
Kinyosha/KINYO
Meiji Rubber and Chemical
Habasit AG
Birkan GmbH
CNI XINYUAN Ltd. (Airdot)
Xing Printing Blanket
DYC
Maniar Rubber Industries
Jiangsu Kangpu
Youlong Rubber
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Printing Blanket Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Printing Blanket Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conventional Blanket
1.2.3 UV Blanket
1.2.4 Air Cushion Printing Blanket
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Printing Blanket Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Newspaper
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Printing Blanket Production
2.1 Global Printing Blanket Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Printing Blanket Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Printing Blanket Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Printing Blanket Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Printing Blanket Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Printing Blanket Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Printing Blanket Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Printing Blanket Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Printing Blanket Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Printing Blanket Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Printing Blanket Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Printing Blanket by Region (
