Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others

Segment by Application

Retail and Consumer

Industrial

Institutional

By Company

BioBag

Novolex

EnviGreen

BASF

Plastiroll

Sahachit

Xtex Polythene

RKW Group

Abbey Polythene

Sarah Bio Plast

Bulldog Bag

Symphony Polymers

Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

JUNER Plastic packaging

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.4 Starch Blends

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Retail and Consumer

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Institutional

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

