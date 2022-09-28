Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

(Post-pandemic Era)-Global CRISPR Genome Editing Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the CRISPR Genome Editing industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the CRISPR Genome Editing industry and the market share of major countries, CRISPR Genome Editing industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of CRISPR Genome Editing through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of CRISPR Genome Editing, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in CRISPR Genome Editing industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028) of CRISPR Genome Editing Market by Research Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in CRISPR Genome Editing Market?

Editas Medicine

CRISPR Therapeutics

Horizon Discovery

Sigma-Aldrich

Genscript

Sangamo Biosciences

Lonza Group

Integrated DNA Technologies

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Caribou Biosciences

Precision Biosciences

Cellectis

Intellia Therapeutics

Major Type of CRISPR Genome Editing Covered in Research report:

Genetic Engineering

Gene Library

Human Stem Cells

Others

Application Segments Covered in Research Market

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

