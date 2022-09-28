Rotational Moulding Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rotational Moulding Machine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotational Moulding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Biaxial Rotation Type Rotational Moulding Machine
Rock and Roll Type Rotational Moulding Machine
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Agriculture
Automotive & Marine
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Homecare
Other
By Company
The Rotomachinery Group
Ferry Industries
Persico
Crossfield Excalibur
Shandong Zhongtian Rubber & Plastic Technology
Orex Rotomoulding
Rotoline
Reinhardt
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rotational Moulding Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Biaxial Rotation Type Rotational Moulding Machine
1.2.3 Rock and Roll Type Rotational Moulding Machine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Automotive & Marine
1.3.5 Chemicals & Petrochemicals
1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.7 Homecare
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Production
2.1 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rotational Moulding Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
