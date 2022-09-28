Global Portable Alcohol Detector Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Portable Alcohol Detector market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Alcohol Detector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fuel Cell Alcohol Sensor
Semiconductor Alcohol Sensor
Others
Segment by Application
Law Enforcement
Medical Treatment
Personal
Others
By Company
Alcolizer
Dr?ger
BACtrack
Intoximeters
Lifeloc Technologies
MPD, Inc.
PAS Systems International
AlcoHAWK
AlcoMate
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Alcohol Detector Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fuel Cell Alcohol Sensor
1.2.3 Semiconductor Alcohol Sensor
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Law Enforcement
1.3.3 Medical Treatment
1.3.4 Personal
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Production
2.1 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Portable Alcohol Detector Sales by Region
