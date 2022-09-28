Printing Blanket Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Printing Blanket market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Printing Blanket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Conventional Blanket

UV Blanket

Air Cushion Printing Blanket

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Commercial

Newspaper

Others

By Company

Trelleborg AB

Continental AG (ContiTech)

Flint Group

Fujikura Composites Inc.

Kinyosha/KINYO

Meiji Rubber and Chemical

Habasit AG

Birkan GmbH

CNI XINYUAN Ltd. (Airdot)

Xing Printing Blanket

DYC

Maniar Rubber Industries

Jiangsu Kangpu

Youlong Rubber

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Printing Blanket Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Printing Blanket Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Conventional Blanket

1.2.3 UV Blanket

1.2.4 Air Cushion Printing Blanket

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Printing Blanket Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Newspaper

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Printing Blanket Production

2.1 Global Printing Blanket Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Printing Blanket Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Printing Blanket Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Printing Blanket Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Printing Blanket Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Printing Blanket Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Printing Blanket Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Printing Blanket Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Printing Blanket Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Printing Blanket Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Printing Blanket Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Printing Blanket by Region (

