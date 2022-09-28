(Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
(Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity More Than 90%
Purity More Than 95%
Others
Segment by Application
Water Based Adhesives
Polymer Emulsions
Metalworking Fluids
Water Based Decorative Paints
Construction Chemicals
Others
By Company
Lubrizol
Lanxess
Nantong Jiangtian Chemical
Wuhan Jiangxinyu Biotechnology
Ataman Kimya
Beyond Industries (China)
Syntechem
Orchem Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity More Than 90%
1.2.3 Purity More Than 95%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Based Adhesives
1.3.3 Polymer Emulsions
1.3.4 Metalworking Fluids
1.3.5 Water Based Decorative Paints
1.3.6 Construction Chemicals
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Production
2.1 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global (Ethylenedioxy)Dimethanol Revenue by Region
