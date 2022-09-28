Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Rolled Vinyl Decking market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rolled Vinyl Decking market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sun Decks
Porches & Patios
Roof Decks
Floating Deck Systems
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Company
Armor decking
Bradbury
Duradek
Global Decking Systems
Dec-Tec
DekSmart
Tufdek
Weatherdek
Intellideck
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rolled Vinyl Decking Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sun Decks
1.2.3 Porches & Patios
1.2.4 Roof Decks
1.2.5 Floating Deck Systems
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Production
2.1 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Rolled Vinyl Decking Sales by Region (2017-2022)
