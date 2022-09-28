?-Nonanoic Lactone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ?-Nonanoic Lactone in global, including the following market information:

Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five ?-Nonanoic Lactone companies in 2021 (%)

The global ?-Nonanoic Lactone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ?-Nonanoic Lactone include White Deer Flavor, Anhui Hyea Aromas, Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical, JoRin, Odowell, ZOTEA, Crecle, Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance and Symrise Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ?-Nonanoic Lactone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Flavors

Daily Flavors

Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ?-Nonanoic Lactone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ?-Nonanoic Lactone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ?-Nonanoic Lactone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies ?-Nonanoic Lactone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

White Deer Flavor

Anhui Hyea Aromas

Suzhou Youxin Aromatic Chemical

JoRin

Odowell

ZOTEA

Crecle

Anhui Jinrong Flavor&fragrance

Symrise Group

KAO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ?-Nonanoic Lactone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ?-Nonanoic Lactone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ?-Nonanoic Lactone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Nonanoic Lactone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ?-Nonanoic Lactone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Nonanoic Lactone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ?-Nonanoic Lactone Market Siz

