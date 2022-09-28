Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cast Iron
Bronze
Carbon Steel
Stainless Steel
Segment by Application
Fuel Piping System
Oil Piping System
Water Piping System
Others
By Company
Eaton
Watts
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Bollfilter
Krone Filtertechnik
Sure Flow Equipment
Kraissl
Procedyne Engineers
Flo-Tech
Titan FCI
Stayflow
Barton Firtop Engineering Co Limited
Tate Andale
Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd.
Siga Filtration
Hayward Industries, Inc
Metcraft
GFSA
Hangzhou Sunwise Machinery Co.,Ltd
Plenty
Airpel
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cast Iron
1.2.3 Bronze
1.2.4 Carbon Steel
1.2.5 Stainless Steel
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fuel Piping System
1.3.3 Oil Piping System
1.3.4 Water Piping System
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Production
2.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Glo
