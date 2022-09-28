Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Quality Controls
Data Management
Quality Assurance Services
Segment by Application
Clinical Chemistry
Immunochemistry
Hematology
Molecular Diagnostics
Coagulation
Microbiology
Others
By Company
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Roche Diagnostics
Abbott
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
Bio-Techne
Hologic Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Quidel Corporation
Becton
Dickinson and Company(BD)
BioMerieux Inc.
Sysmex Corporation
Sero AS
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Quality Controls
1.2.3 Data Management
1.2.4 Quality Assurance Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clinical Chemistry
1.3.3 Immunochemistry
1.3.4 Hematology
1.3.5 Molecular Diagnostics
1.3.6 Coagulation
1.3.7 Microbiology
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Dynamics
2.3.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Industry Trends
2.3.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Drivers
