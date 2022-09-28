Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Insource IONM
Outsource IONM
Segment by Application
Spinal
Neurosurgery
Orthopedic
ENT surgeries
By Company
Natus Medical Incorporated
Accurate Monitoring
NeuroMonitoring Technologies
Biotronic NeuroNetwork
LLC
Medtronic
NuVasive Inc
SpecialtyCare
Sentient Medical Systems
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Insource IONM
1.2.3 Outsource IONM
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Spinal
1.3.3 Neurosurgery
1.3.4 Orthopedic
1.3.5 ENT surgeries
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Players by Revenue
