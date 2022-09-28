Global and United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Smart Irrigation Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Irrigation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Smart Irrigation Systems market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Weather-Based Controllers

Sensor-Based Controllers

Others

Segment by Application

Greenhouse

Turf and Landscape

Golf Courses

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Rain Bird

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Smart Irrigation Systems in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Smart Irrigation Systems Industry Trends

1.5.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Drivers

1.5.3 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Challenges

1.5.4 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Weather-Based Controllers

2.1.2 Sensor-Based Controllers

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Smart

