Green Roof Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Roof Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Green Roof Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Green Roof Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Layered Green Roof Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Green Roof Systems include ABG, Axter, Barrett, Bauder, Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing, Columbia Green Technologies, Green Roof Technology, IKO PLC and Knauf Insulation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Green Roof Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Green Roof Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Green Roof Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Layered Green Roof Systems
Modular Green Roof Systems
Global Green Roof Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Green Roof Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Global Green Roof Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Green Roof Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Green Roof Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Green Roof Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABG
Axter
Barrett
Bauder
Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing
Columbia Green Technologies
Green Roof Technology
IKO PLC
Knauf Insulation
LiveRoof
Mobilane(Darthuizer)
Nophadrain
Recover Green Roofs
Sempergreen
Sika Sarnafil
ZinCo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Green Roof Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Green Roof Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Green Roof Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Green Roof Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Green Roof Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Green Roof Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Green Roof Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Green Roof Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Roof Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Green Roof Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Roof Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Green Roof Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Roof Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Green Roof Systems Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Green Roof Systems Market Research Report 2022
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications