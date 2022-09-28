Frozen Aquatic Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Frozen aquatic products can be sold to various regions using freezing technology for long-term preservation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Aquatic Product in global, including the following market information:
Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Frozen Aquatic Product companies in 2021 (%)
The global Frozen Aquatic Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seafood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Frozen Aquatic Product include Tongwei Co. Ltd, Longsheng Aquatic Products Co., Ltd., Dalian Zhangzidao Fishery Group Company Limited, American Seafoods Company LLC, Bevans Oyster Co., Inc., Boston Sword & Tuna, Channel Seafoods International, Clipper Seafoods and Glacier Fish Company LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Frozen Aquatic Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Seafood
Freshwater
Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Family Food
Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Frozen Aquatic Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Frozen Aquatic Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Frozen Aquatic Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Frozen Aquatic Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tongwei Co. Ltd
Longsheng Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.
Dalian Zhangzidao Fishery Group Company Limited
American Seafoods Company LLC
Bevans Oyster Co., Inc.
Boston Sword & Tuna
Channel Seafoods International
Clipper Seafoods
Glacier Fish Company LLC
Kodai Co., Ltd.
Japan Trust Co., Ltd.
National Federation Of Fisheries Co.
Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
Ait Corp
Global Ocean Works Co., Ltd.
Nissin Corporation.
Marubeni Foods Corp.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Frozen Aquatic Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Frozen Aquatic Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Frozen Aquatic Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Aquatic Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Frozen Aquatic Product Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Aquatic Product Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Frozen Aquatic Product Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Aquatic Product Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
