Frozen Aquatic Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Frozen aquatic products can be sold to various regions using freezing technology for long-term preservation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Aquatic Product in global, including the following market information:

Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Frozen Aquatic Product companies in 2021 (%)

The global Frozen Aquatic Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Seafood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Frozen Aquatic Product include Tongwei Co. Ltd, Longsheng Aquatic Products Co., Ltd., Dalian Zhangzidao Fishery Group Company Limited, American Seafoods Company LLC, Bevans Oyster Co., Inc., Boston Sword & Tuna, Channel Seafoods International, Clipper Seafoods and Glacier Fish Company LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Frozen Aquatic Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Seafood

Freshwater

Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Family Food

Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Frozen Aquatic Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Frozen Aquatic Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Frozen Aquatic Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Frozen Aquatic Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tongwei Co. Ltd

Longsheng Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.

Dalian Zhangzidao Fishery Group Company Limited

American Seafoods Company LLC

Bevans Oyster Co., Inc.

Boston Sword & Tuna

Channel Seafoods International

Clipper Seafoods

Glacier Fish Company LLC

Kodai Co., Ltd.

Japan Trust Co., Ltd.

National Federation Of Fisheries Co.

Crown Trading Co., Ltd.

Ait Corp

Global Ocean Works Co., Ltd.

Nissin Corporation.

Marubeni Foods Corp.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Frozen Aquatic Product Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Frozen Aquatic Product Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Frozen Aquatic Product Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Frozen Aquatic Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Aquatic Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Frozen Aquatic Product Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Aquatic Product Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Frozen Aquatic Product Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Aquatic Product Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

