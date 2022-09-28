Global Red Fermented Rice Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Red Fermented Rice market is segmented by Content of Monacolin K and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Red Fermented Rice market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Content of Monacolin K and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Content of Monacolin K
0.4%-1%
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7337330/global-red-fermented-rice-2028-632
1%-3%
3%-5%
Above 5%
Segment by Application
Food
Health Products
Traditional Chinese Medicine
Other
By Company
Foodchem
Greensky Biological Tech
Greenthink
Jiacheng
Weitai Food
Boda Biological Tech
Wuxi Cima
Zhonghui Biotechnology
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Red Fermented Rice Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Content of Monacolin K
1.2.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Content of Monacolin K, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.4%-1%
1.2.3 1%-3%
1.2.4 3%-5%
1.2.5 Above 5%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Health Products
1.3.4 Traditional Chinese Medicine
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Red Fermented Rice Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Red Fermented Rice by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Red Fermented Rice Manufac
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/latest Publications