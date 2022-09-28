Uncategorized

Global Red Fermented Rice Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Red Fermented Rice market is segmented by Content of Monacolin K and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Red Fermented Rice market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Content of Monacolin K and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Content of Monacolin K

0.4%-1%

1%-3%

3%-5%

Above 5%

Segment by Application

Food

Health Products

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Other

By Company

Foodchem

Greensky Biological Tech

Greenthink

Jiacheng

Weitai Food

Boda Biological Tech

Wuxi Cima

Zhonghui Biotechnology

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Red Fermented Rice Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Content of Monacolin K
1.2.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Content of Monacolin K, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.4%-1%
1.2.3 1%-3%
1.2.4 3%-5%
1.2.5 Above 5%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Health Products
1.3.4 Traditional Chinese Medicine
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Red Fermented Rice Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Red Fermented Rice by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Red Fermented Rice Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Red Fermented Rice Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Red Fermented Rice Manufac

