Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Rosuvastatin Drugs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rosuvastatin Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

5 mg Tablet

10 mg Tablet

20 mg Tablet

40 mg Tablet

Segment by Application

Hyperlipidemia And Mixed Dyslipidemia

Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Primary Dysbetalipoproteinemia (Type III Hyperlipoproteinemia)

Atherosclerosis

Others

By Company

AstraZeneca

Watson

ANGITA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rosuvastatin Drugs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 5 mg Tablet
1.2.3 10 mg Tablet
1.2.4 20 mg Tablet
1.2.5 40 mg Tablet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hyperlipidemia And Mixed Dyslipidemia
1.3.3 Familial Hypercholesterolemia
1.3.4 Hypertriglyceridemia
1.3.5 Primary Dysbetalipoproteinemia (Type III Hyperlipoproteinemia)
1.3.6 Atherosclerosis
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Rosuvastatin Drugs by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Rosuvastatin Drugs Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Comp

