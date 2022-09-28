Uncategorized

Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Chroma 20

Chroma 30

Chroma 40

Segment by Application

Chemical Polishing Agent

Cleaning Products

Insecticide

Phosphorus Flame Retardant

Treatment of Metal Surfaces

By Company

Sinicization

Yunnan Nanlin Group

Sichuan Ronghong Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Blue Ocean Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Mianyang Venus Phosphorus Chemical Co., Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chroma 20
1.2.3 Chroma 30
1.2.4 Chroma 40
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Polishing Agent
1.3.3 Cleaning Products
1.3.4 Insecticide
1.3.5 Phosphorus Flame Retardant
1.3.6 Treatment of Metal Surfaces
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Production
2.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Revenue Estim

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Research Report 2022

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest Publications

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Zero Waste Packaging Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

May 27, 2022

2022-2027 Global and Regional Prothioconazole Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

June 28, 2022

Twist Wrap Packaging Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027

December 15, 2021

Global Augmented Analytics Software Market 2026 The leading Industry Players : Salesforce, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle etc.

December 17, 2021
Back to top button