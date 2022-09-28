Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Chroma 20
Chroma 30
Chroma 40
Segment by Application
Chemical Polishing Agent
Cleaning Products
Insecticide
Phosphorus Flame Retardant
Treatment of Metal Surfaces
By Company
Sinicization
Yunnan Nanlin Group
Sichuan Ronghong Technology Development Co., Ltd.
Sichuan Blue Ocean Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.
Mianyang Venus Phosphorus Chemical Co., Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chroma 20
1.2.3 Chroma 30
1.2.4 Chroma 40
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Polishing Agent
1.3.3 Cleaning Products
1.3.4 Insecticide
1.3.5 Phosphorus Flame Retardant
1.3.6 Treatment of Metal Surfaces
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Production
2.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 85% Industrial Grade Phosphoric Acid Revenue Estim
