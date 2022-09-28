Global 3D Printed Building Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
3D Printed Building market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printed Building market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Concrete 3D Printing
Clay 3D Printing
Metal 3D Printing
Segment by Application
3D Printed Buildings
3D Printed Bridges
3D Printed Architectural Forms
Extraterrestrial Printed Structures
By Company
PERI Group
WASP
APIS Cor
XtreeE
ICON
SQ4D
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Printed Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Concrete 3D Printing
1.2.3 Clay 3D Printing
1.2.4 Metal 3D Printing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Printed Building Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 3D Printed Buildings
1.3.3 3D Printed Bridges
1.3.4 3D Printed Architectural Forms
1.3.5 Extraterrestrial Printed Structures
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global 3D Printed Building Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 3D Printed Building Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 3D Printed Building Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 3D Printed Building Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 3D Printed Building Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 3D Printed Building Market Dynamics
2.3.1 3D Printed Building Industry Trends
2.3.2 3D Printed Building Market Drivers
2.3.3 3D Printed Building Market Challenges
2.3.4 3D Printed Building Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top 3D Printed Building Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top 3D Printed Building Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global 3D Printed Building Revenue Market Share by Player (2017-2022)
