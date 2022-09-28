Commercial Modular Ice Market 2022 Industry Hoshizaki,Scotsman
According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, the global Commercial Modular Ice market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
Market segment By Region
United States
China
Europe
Japan
South Korea
ASEAN
India
Market segment by Type
Water-Cooled Ice Maker
Air-Cooled Ice Maker
Market segment by Application
Catering Industry
Entertainment Venue
Food Processing Plant
Hotel
Other
Companies Profiled:
Maxx Ice
Coldline
ORIEN Ice
Atosa
Blue Air
Snooker
Koolmore
Hoshizaki
Simag
Admiralcraft
Scotsman
Manitowoc Ice
Ice-O-Matic
Follett
Brema Ice Makers
Cornelius
Vogt Ice
