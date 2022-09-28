Uncategorized

D-Glucuronolactone Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

D-Glucuronolactone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global D-Glucuronolactone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Purity ?99%

Purity ?99.5%

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food Additives

Feed Additives

Other

By Company

Foodchem

Yitai Pharmaceutical

Haolong Biotech

Wuhan Dongkangyuan

Kafen Biotech

Chenshi Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Jingkang Pharmaceutical

Anhui Fubore

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 D-Glucuronolactone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global D-Glucuronolactone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity ?99%
1.2.3 Purity ?99.5%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global D-Glucuronolactone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Food Additives
1.3.4 Feed Additives
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global D-Glucuronolactone Production
2.1 Global D-Glucuronolactone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global D-Glucuronolactone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global D-Glucuronolactone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global D-Glucuronolactone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global D-Glucuronolactone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global D-Glucuronolactone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global D-Glucuronolactone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global D-Glucuronolactone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global D-Glucuronolactone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global D-Glucuronolactone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global D-Glucuronolactone Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales D-Glucuronolactone by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global D-Glucuronolact

