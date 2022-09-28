Global PET Base Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PET Base Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Base Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
10?m
20?m
30?m
Other
Segment by Application
Food Packaging Materials
Industrial Products
Cosmetic
Other
By Company
AFG Packaging
Toray
SKC
Mitsubishi Chemical
Dupont Teijin Films
Cosmo Films
Alliance Packaging Group
Curbell Plastics
Shaoxing Huabiao Industry Co., Ltd.
Univacco
Sicht-pack Hagner
Kimoto Ltd.
Quantum
Nanolink Materials Co.,Ltd
Adheso-Graphics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PET Base Film Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PET Base Film Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 10?m
1.2.3 20?m
1.2.4 30?m
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PET Base Film Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Packaging Materials
1.3.3 Industrial Products
1.3.4 Cosmetic
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PET Base Film Production
2.1 Global PET Base Film Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PET Base Film Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PET Base Film Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PET Base Film Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PET Base Film Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PET Base Film Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PET Base Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PET Base Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PET Base Film Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PET Base Film Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PET Base Film Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PET Base Film by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PET Base Film Revenue by Region
3.5.1
