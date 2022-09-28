Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Scope and Market Size

RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Dry Etch Equipment

Wet Etch Equipment

Segment by Application

Logic and Memory

MEMS

Power Device

Others

The report on the RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lam Research

TEL

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Oxford Instruments

SPTS Technologies

GigaLane

Plasma-Therm

SAMCO

AMEC

NAURA

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 LAM RESEARCH 60

7.1.1 LAM RESEARCH SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 60

7.1.2 LAM RESEARCH SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 61

7.1.3 LAM RESEARCH SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 61

7.1.4 LAM RESEARCH MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 61

7.2 TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 62

7.2.1 TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 62

7.2.2 TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 63

7.2.3 TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63

7.2.4 TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 64

7.3 APPLIED MATERIALS 65

7.3.1 APPLIED MATERIALS SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 65

7.3.2 APPLIED MATERIALS SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 66

7.3.3 APPLIED MATERIALS SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 66

7.3.4 APPLIED MATERIALS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 66

7.4 HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES 67

7.4.1 HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 67

7.4.2 HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 68

7.4.3 HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 68

7.4.4 HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 68

7.5 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS 69

7.5.1 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 69

7.5.2 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 70

7.5.3 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 70

7.5.4 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 70

7.6 SPTS TECHNOLOGIES 71

7.6.1 SPTS TECHNOLOGIES SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 71

7.6.2 SPTS TECHNOLOGIES SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 72

7.6.3 SPTS TECHNOLOGIES SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 73

7.6.4 SPTS TECHNOLOGIES MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 73

7.7 PLASMA-THERM 73

7.7.1 PLASMA-THERM SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 73

7.7.2 PLASMA-THERM SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 74

7.7.3 PLASMA-THERM SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 74

7.7.4 PLASMA-THERM MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 74

7.8 GIGALANE 75

7.8.1 GIGALANE SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 75

7.8.2 GIGALANE SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 76

7.8.3 GIGALANE SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 76

7.8.4 GIGALANE MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 77

7.9 SAMCO INC 77

7.9.1 SAMCO INC SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 77

7.9.2 SAMCO INC SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 78

7.9.3 SAMCO INC SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 78

7.9.4 SAMCO INC MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 79

7.10 AMEC 79

7.10.1 AMEC SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 79

7.10.2 AMEC SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 80

7.10.3 AMEC SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 80

7.10.4 AMEC MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 81

7.11 NAURA 81

7.11.1 NAURA SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION SITES AND AREA SERVED 81

7.11.2 NAURA SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCT OVERVIEW 82

7.11.3 NAURA SEMICONDUCTOR ETCH EQUIPMENT PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 82

7.11.4 NAURA MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 83

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

