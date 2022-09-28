Global Graphic Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Graphic Film market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Graphic Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PP
PE
PVC
Other
Segment by Application
Automobile
Promotions and Advertising
Other
By Company
3M Company
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
FDC Graphic Films Inc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
Spandex AG
Graphic Image Films Ltd
Hexis S.A.
Drytac Corporation
Orafol Europe GMBH
Arlon Graphics LLC (FLEXcon Company Inc.)
Lintec Corporation
LG Hausys
Cosmos Films Ltd
Taghleef Industries Inc.
Ritrama SpA
ACCO Brands Corporation
Innovia Films (CCL Industries Inc.)
Contravision
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
Ultraflex Systems
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Graphic Film Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Graphic Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PP
1.2.3 PE
1.2.4 PVC
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Graphic Film Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Promotions and Advertising
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Graphic Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Graphic Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphic Film Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Graphic Film Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Graphic Film Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Graphic Film by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Graphic Film Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Graphic Film Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Graphic Film Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Graphic Film Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Graphic Film Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Graphic Film Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Ma
