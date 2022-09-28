GameFi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on the global GameFi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GameFi development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, etc.

Segment by Type

By ETH

Based on Polygon

Based on Ronin

Based on FLOW

Based on BSC

Based on Near

Based on WAX

Segment by Application

Finance

Game

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

By Company

Ubisoft

Sky Mavis

Decentraland

Mythical Games

DAPPER LABS

Forte

Enjin

Voxie Tactics

Bright Star

Sandbox

FoundGame

Splinterlands

DACOCO

MixMarvel

ITAM Games

Biscuit Labs

Double Jump

Immutable

Altitude Games

NOD Games

Blockade Games

Loom Network

Lucid Sight

Unity 3D

Tencent

NetEase

Baidu

XiaoMi

JD

In Xin Network Technology

Egretia

Animoca Brands

Antler Interactive

Sorare

Social Lending

Planetarium

Experimental

WAX

B2Expand

FirstBlood

VZ Games

Cocos

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global GameFi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Based on Polygon

1.2.3 Based on Ronin

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GameFi Market Share by Application (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Finance

1.3.3 Game

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GameFi Market Size

2.2 GameFi Market Size by Regions

2.2.1 GameFi Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)

2.2.2 GameFi Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 GameFi Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)

3.2 GameFi Key Players Headquarters and Area Served

3.3 Key Players GameFi Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into GameFi Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown by Type and by Application

4.1 Global GameFi Market Size by Type (2022-2028)

4.2 Global GameFi Market Size by Application (2022-2028)

5 North America

5.1 North America GameFi Market Forecast (2022-2028)

5.2 GameFi Key Players in North America

5.3 North America GameFi Market Size by Type

5.4 North America GameFi Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe GameFi Market Forecast (2022-2028)

6.2 GameFi Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe GameFi Marke

