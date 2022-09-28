GameFi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focuses on the global GameFi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GameFi development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, etc.
Segment by Type
By ETH
Based on Polygon
Based on Ronin
Based on FLOW
Based on BSC
Based on Near
Based on WAX
Segment by Application
Finance
Game
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
By Company
Ubisoft
Sky Mavis
Decentraland
Mythical Games
DAPPER LABS
Forte
Enjin
Voxie Tactics
Bright Star
Sandbox
FoundGame
Splinterlands
DACOCO
MixMarvel
ITAM Games
Biscuit Labs
Double Jump
Immutable
Altitude Games
NOD Games
Blockade Games
Loom Network
Lucid Sight
Unity 3D
Tencent
NetEase
Baidu
XiaoMi
JD
In Xin Network Technology
Egretia
Animoca Brands
Antler Interactive
Sorare
Social Lending
Planetarium
Experimental
WAX
B2Expand
FirstBlood
VZ Games
Cocos
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global GameFi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Based on Polygon
1.2.3 Based on Ronin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GameFi Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Finance
1.3.3 Game
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global GameFi Market Size
2.2 GameFi Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 GameFi Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 GameFi Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 GameFi Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 GameFi Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players GameFi Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into GameFi Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Global GameFi Market Size by Type (2022-2028)
4.2 Global GameFi Market Size by Application (2022-2028)
5 North America
5.1 North America GameFi Market Forecast (2022-2028)
5.2 GameFi Key Players in North America
5.3 North America GameFi Market Size by Type
5.4 North America GameFi Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe GameFi Market Forecast (2022-2028)
6.2 GameFi Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe GameFi Marke
