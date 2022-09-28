Global Teledentistry Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Teledentistry market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Teledentistry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software & Services

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

By Company

ViDe Virtual Dental

Philips N.V.

TeleDentists

MouthWatch, LLC

Denteractive Solutions, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Virtudent, Inc.

Dentulu

HealthTap, Inc.

e-DENTECH

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Teledentistry Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software & Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Teledentistry Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Teledentistry Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Teledentistry Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Teledentistry Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Teledentistry Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Teledentistry Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Teledentistry Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Teledentistry Industry Trends

2.3.2 Teledentistry Market Drivers

2.3.3 Teledentistry Market Challenges

2.3.4 Teledentistry Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Teledentistry Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Teledentistry Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Teledentistry Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Teledentistry Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Teledentistry Revenue

3.4 Global Teledentistry Market Concentration Ratio



