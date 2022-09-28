Global and United States Item Logistics Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Item Logistics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Item Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Item Logistics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Transportation
Warehousing
Other
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Energy and Power
Construction
Manufacturing
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Kuehne + Nagel
Deutsche Post DHL
DB Schenker
Nippon Express
DSV Panalpina
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Agility Logistics
SNCF Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Bollore Logistics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Item Logistics Revenue in Item Logistics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Item Logistics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Item Logistics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Item Logistics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Item Logistics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Item Logistics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Item Logistics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Item Logistics Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Item Logistics Industry Trends
1.4.2 Item Logistics Market Drivers
1.4.3 Item Logistics Market Challenges
1.4.4 Item Logistics Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Item Logistics by Type
2.1 Item Logistics Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Transportation
2.1.2 Warehousing
2.1.3 Other
2.2 Global Item Logistics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Item Logistics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Item Logistics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Item Logistics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Item Logistics by Application
3.1 Item Logistics Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Oil and Gas
3.1.2 Energy and Power
3.1.3 Construction
