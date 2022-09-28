Global and United States Glue-Laminated Timber Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Glue-Laminated Timber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glue-Laminated Timber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Glue-Laminated Timber market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Monolayer Glue-Laminated Timber

Multi-storey Glue-Laminated Timber

Segment by Application

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Structural Wood Systems

Eco Curves

Forest Timber Engineering Ltd

Boise Cascade

Siniat

Saint-Gobain

Table of content

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Product Introduction

1.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Glue-Laminated Timber in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Industry Trends

1.5.2 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Drivers

1.5.3 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Challenges

1.5.4 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Monolayer Glue-Laminated Timber

2.1.2 Multi-storey Glue-Laminated Timber

2.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 202

