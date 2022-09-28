Global and United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Sound-insulated Plasterboard market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
9.5mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
12mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
15mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
Others
Segment by Application
Furniture Industry
Building Materials
Interior Decoration
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Armstrong World Industries
Etex Group
Saint-Gobain S.A
Beijing New Building Material Group
USG Corporation
Georgia Pacific LLC
Boral Limited
Knauf
Fletcher Building Limited
LafargeHolcim Ltd
National Gypsum Company
Mada Gypsum Company
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Introduction
1.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry Trends
1.5.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Drivers
1.5.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Challenges
1.5.4 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 9.5mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
2.1.2 12mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard
2.1.3 15mm Sound-ins
