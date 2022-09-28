Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Scope and Market Size

RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/381142/negative-temperature-coefficient-thermistor

Segment by Type

Radial Type

Diode Type

Wire Bonding Type

Film Type

SMD Type

Wire Type

Chip in Glass Type

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical Instruments

Automotive

Home Appliance

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The report on the RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Thinking Electronic

Shibaura

TDK

Semitec Corporation

Mitsubishi

Vishay

Shiheng Electronics

AVX

Murata

Panasonic

Fenghua Electronics

Lattron

TE Connectivity

Ametherm

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Littelfuse

Sinochip Electronics

E WAY Technology

EXSENSE Electronic

Tewa Temperature Sensors

TAYAO Technology

JOYIN

Elscott Manufacturing

KOA

Sen Tech Co., Ltd

Mingjia Electric

Zhengli Group

UNIX

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Thinking Electronic (TW) 85

7.1.1 Thinking Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 85

7.1.2 Thinking Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 86

7.1.3 Thinking Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

7.1.4 Thinking Electronic Contact Information 88

7.2 Shibaura (JP) 88

7.2.1 Shibaura Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 88

7.2.2 Shibaura Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 89

7.2.3 Shibaura Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

7.2.4 Shibaura Contact Information 90

7.3 TDK (DE) 90

7.3.1 TDK Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 90

7.3.2 TDK Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 91

7.3.3 TDK Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

7.3.4 TDK Contact Information 93

7.4 Semitec (JP) 93

7.4.1 Semitec Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 93

7.4.2 Semitec Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 94

7.4.3 Semitec Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

7.4.4 Semitec Contact Information 97

7.5 Mitsubishi (JP) 97

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 97

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 98

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Contact Information 101

7.6 Vishay (US) 101

7.6.1 Vishay Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 101

7.6.2 Vishay Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 102

7.6.3 Vishay Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

7.6.4 Vishay Contact Information 103

7.7 Shiheng Electronics (CN) 104

7.7.1 Shiheng Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 104

7.7.2 Shiheng Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 106

7.7.3 Shiheng Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

7.7.4 Shiheng Electronics Contact Information 107

7.8 AVX (US) 107

7.8.1 AVX Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 107

7.8.2 AVX Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 108

7.8.3 AVX Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

7.8.4 AVX Contact Information 109

7.9 Murata (JP) 110

7.9.1 Murata Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 110

7.9.2 Murata Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 110

7.9.3 Murata Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

7.9.4 Murata Contact Information 111

7.10 Panasonic (JP) 112

7.10.1 Panasonic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 112

7.10.2 Panasonic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 113

7.10.3 Panasonic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113

7.10.4 Panasonic Contact Information 114

7.11 Fenghua Electronics (CN) 114

7.11.1 Fenghua Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 114

7.11.2 Fenghua Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 115

7.11.3 Fenghua Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

7.11.4 Fenghua Electronics Contact Information 116

7.12 Lattron (KR) 116

7.12.1 Lattron Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 116

7.12.2 Lattron Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 117

7.12.3 Lattron Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

7.12.4 Lattron Contact Information 118

7.13 TE Connectivity (CH) 118

7.13.1 TE Connectivity Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 118

7.13.2 TE Connectivity Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 119

7.13.3 TE Connectivity Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

7.13.4 TE Connectivity Contact Information 120

7.14 Ametherm (US) 121

7.14.1 Ametherm Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 121

7.14.2 Ametherm Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 122

7.14.3 Ametherm Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

7.14.4 Ametherm Contact Information 123

7.15 Amphenol (US) 123

7.15.1 Amphenol Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 123

7.15.2 Amphenol Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 124

7.15.3 Amphenol Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

7.15.4 Amphenol Contact Information 125

7.16 Littelfuse (US) 125

7.16.1 Littelfuse Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 125

7.16.2 Littelfuse Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 126

7.16.3 Littelfuse Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

7.16.4 Littelfuse Contact Information 127

7.17 Sinochip Electronics (CN) 127

7.17.1 Sinochip Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 127

7.17.2 Sinochip Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 129

7.17.3 Sinochip Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

7.17.4 Sinochip Electronics Contact Information 130

7.18 E WAY Technology (TW) 130

7.18.1 E WAY Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 130

7.18.2 E WAY Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 131

7.18.3 E WAY Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131

7.18.4 E WAY Technology Contact Information 132

7.19 EXSENSE Electronic (CN) 132

7.19.1 EXSENSE Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 132

7.19.2 EXSENSE Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 133

7.19.3 EXSENSE Electronic Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 134

7.19.4 EXSENSE Electronic Contact Information 134

7.20 Tewa Temperature Sensors (PL) 134

7.20.1 Tewa Temperature Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 134

7.20.2 Tewa Temperature Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 136

7.20.3 Tewa Temperature Sensors Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136

7.20.4 Tewa Temperature Sensors Contact Information 137

7.21 TAYAO Technology (TW) 137

7.21.1 TAYAO Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 137

7.21.2 TAYAO Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 138

7.21.3 TAYAO Technology Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139

7.21.4 TAYAO Technology Contact Information 139

7.22 JOYIN (TW) 140

7.22.1 JOYIN Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 140

7.22.2 JOYIN Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 141

7.22.3 JOYIN Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141

7.22.4 JOYIN Contact Information 142

7.23 Elscott Manufacturing (US) 142

7.23.1 Elscott Manufacturing Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 142

7.23.2 Elscott Manufacturing Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 143

7.23.3 Elscott Manufacturing Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

7.23.4 Elscott Manufacturing Contact Information 144

7.24 KOA (JP) 144

7.24.1 KOA Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 144

7.24.2 KOA Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 145

7.24.3 KOA Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145

7.24.4 KOA Contact Information 146

7.25 Sen Tech (TW) 146

7.25.1 Sen Tech Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 146

7.25.2 Sen Tech Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 147

7.25.3 Sen Tech Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

7.25.4 Sen Tech Contact Information 148

7.26 Mingjia Electric (CN) 148

7.26.1 Mingjia Electric Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 148

7.26.2 Mingjia Electric Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 149

7.26.3 Mingjia Electric Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 149

7.26.4 Mingjia Electric Contact Information 150

7.27 Zhengli Group (CN) 150

7.27.1 Zhengli Group Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 150

7.27.2 Zhengli Group Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 151

7.27.3 Zhengli Group Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 152

7.27.4 Zhengli Group Contact Information 152

7.28 UNIX TECH (TW) 153

7.28.1 UNIX TECH Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production Sites and Area Served 153

7.28.2 UNIX TECH Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Product Introduction 153

7.28.3 UNIX TECH Negative Temperature Coefficient Thermistors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 154

7.28.4 UNIX TECH Contact Information 154

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsIndustry Chain Analysis

8.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsKey Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.3 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsProduction Mode & Process

8.4 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales and Marketing

8.4.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales Channels

8.4.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.5 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsCustomers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/381142/negative-temperature-coefficient-thermistor

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States