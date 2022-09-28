Uncategorized

Global and United States Air Freight & Cargo Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Air Freight & Cargo market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Freight & Cargo market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Air Freight & Cargo market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Airfreight Shipments

 

Suite of Airfreight Products

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

Expeditors International of Washington Inc

FedEx Corp

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co Ltd

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Air Freight & Cargo Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Air Freight & Cargo Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Air Freight & Cargo in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Air Freight & Cargo Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Air Freight & Cargo Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Air Freight & Cargo Industry Trends
1.4.2 Air Freight & Cargo Market Drivers
1.4.3 Air Freight & Cargo Market Challenges
1.4.4 Air Freight & Cargo Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Air Freight & Cargo by Type
2.1 Air Freight & Cargo Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Airfreight Shipments
2.1.2 Suite of Airfreight Products
2.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Air Freight & Cargo by Application
3.1 Air Freight & Cargo Market Segment b

 

