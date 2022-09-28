Global and United States Air Freight & Cargo Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Air Freight & Cargo market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Freight & Cargo market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Air Freight & Cargo market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Airfreight Shipments
Suite of Airfreight Products
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
CH Robinson Worldwide Inc
CEVA Logistics AG
Deutsche Bahn AG
Deutsche Post AG
DSV AS
Expeditors International of Washington Inc
FedEx Corp
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Nippon Express Co Ltd
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Air Freight & Cargo Revenue in Air Freight & Cargo Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Air Freight & Cargo Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Air Freight & Cargo in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Air Freight & Cargo Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Air Freight & Cargo Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Air Freight & Cargo Industry Trends
1.4.2 Air Freight & Cargo Market Drivers
1.4.3 Air Freight & Cargo Market Challenges
1.4.4 Air Freight & Cargo Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Air Freight & Cargo by Type
2.1 Air Freight & Cargo Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Airfreight Shipments
2.1.2 Suite of Airfreight Products
2.2 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Air Freight & Cargo Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Air Freight & Cargo by Application
3.1 Air Freight & Cargo Market Segment b
