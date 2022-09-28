Global and United States Integrated Logistics Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Integrated Logistics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Integrated Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Integrated Logistics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Roadway
Railway
Others
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Deutsche Post DHL
DB Schenker
Nippon Express
DSV Panalpina
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Agility Logistics
SNCF Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Integrated Logistics Revenue in Integrated Logistics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Integrated Logistics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Integrated Logistics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Integrated Logistics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Integrated Logistics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Integrated Logistics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Integrated Logistics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Integrated Logistics Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Integrated Logistics Industry Trends
1.4.2 Integrated Logistics Market Drivers
1.4.3 Integrated Logistics Market Challenges
1.4.4 Integrated Logistics Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Integrated Logistics by Type
2.1 Integrated Logistics Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Roadway
2.1.2 Railway
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global Integrated Logistics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Integrated Logistics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Integrated Logistics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Integrated Logistics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Integrated Logistics by Application
3.1 Integrated Logistics Market
