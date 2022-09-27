H-section Steel Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
H-section Steel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global H-section Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hot-rolled H- Beams
Welded H- Beams
Segment by Application
Building
Road & Bridge
Heavy Machinery
Marine
Railway
Others
By Company
ArcelorMittal
China Baowu Steel Group
Nippon Steel Corporation
POSCO
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang
Hesteel Group
Tata Steel
Yamato Steel
Tung Ho Steel
YEOU CHYR
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 H-section Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global H-section Steel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot-rolled H- Beams
1.2.3 Welded H- Beams
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global H-section Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building
1.3.3 Road & Bridge
1.3.4 Heavy Machinery
1.3.5 Marine
1.3.6 Railway
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global H-section Steel Production
2.1 Global H-section Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global H-section Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global H-section Steel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global H-section Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global H-section Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global H-section Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global H-section Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global H-section Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global H-section Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global H-section Steel Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global H-section Steel Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales H-section Steel by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Globa
