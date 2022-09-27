Arduino Development Kit Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Arduino Development Kit market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Arduino Development Kit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
ARM Architecture
AVR Architecture
FPGA Architecture
STM8 Architecture
Segment by Application
Teaching Experiment in School
DIY Outside School
By Company
Dfrobot
Arduino
Infineon
4D Systems
Kitronik
Adafruit
Bridgetek
Digilent
FTDI
Lattice Semiconductor
Microchip
Mikroelektronika
NXP
Olimex
Onsemi
Pi Supply
STMicroelectronics
TE Connectivity
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Arduino Development Kit Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Arduino Development Kit Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ARM Architecture
1.2.3 AVR Architecture
1.2.4 FPGA Architecture
1.2.5 STM8 Architecture
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Arduino Development Kit Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Teaching Experiment in School
1.3.3 DIY Outside School
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Arduino Development Kit Production
2.1 Global Arduino Development Kit Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Arduino Development Kit Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Arduino Development Kit Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Arduino Development Kit Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Arduino Development Kit Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Arduino Development Kit Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Arduino Development Kit Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Arduino Development Kit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Arduino Development Kit Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Arduino Development Kit Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global
