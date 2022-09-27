Foam Adhesive Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Foam Adhesive Films market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Foam Adhesive Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Water-based Foam Adhesives
Hot Melt Adhesives
Solvent-based Foam Adhesives
Segment by Application
Textile
Automotive
Infrastructure
Construction
Aerospace
By Company
HEXCEL
Henkel
Solvay
3M
Gurit
Easy-Flux
Esterchem
BOEING
SAINT-GOBAIN
NANPAO
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Foam Adhesive Films Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Foam Adhesive Films Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based Foam Adhesives
1.2.3 Hot Melt Adhesives
1.2.4 Solvent-based Foam Adhesives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Foam Adhesive Films Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textile
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Infrastructure
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Aerospace
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Foam Adhesive Films Production
2.1 Global Foam Adhesive Films Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Foam Adhesive Films Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Foam Adhesive Films Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Foam Adhesive Films Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Foam Adhesive Films Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Foam Adhesive Films Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Foam Adhesive Films Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Foam Adhesive Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Foam Adhesive Films Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Foam Adhesive Films Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Foam Adhesive Films Sales by Regi
