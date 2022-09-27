Global Veterinary Care Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Veterinary Care market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Veterinary Care market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Therapeutics
Diagnostics
Segment by Application
Dogs and Cats
Horses
Ruminants
Swine
Poultry
Others
By Company
Boehringer Ingelheim
Elanco Animal Health
Idexx Laboratories
Ceva Animal Health
Merck Animal Health
Virbac
Zoetis
Vetoquinol
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Dechra Veterinary Products
Ourofino Saude Animal
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Veterinary Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Therapeutics
1.2.3 Diagnostics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Veterinary Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dogs and Cats
1.3.3 Horses
1.3.4 Ruminants
1.3.5 Swine
1.3.6 Poultry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Veterinary Care Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Veterinary Care Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Veterinary Care Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Veterinary Care Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Veterinary Care Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Veterinary Care Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Veterinary Care Industry Trends
2.3.2 Veterinary Care Market Drivers
2.3.3 Veterinary Care Market Challenges
2.3.4 Veterinary Care Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Veterinary Care Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Veterinary Care Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Veterinary Care Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Veterinary Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Player
