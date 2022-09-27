Construction management System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Construction management System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction management System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Segment by Application
General Contractors
Building Owners
Independent Construction Managers
Sub-Contractors
Others
By Company
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
The Sage Group
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-Premise
1.2.3 Cloud-Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 General Contractors
1.3.3 Building Owners
1.3.4 Independent Construction Managers
1.3.5 Sub-Contractors
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Construction management System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Construction management System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Construction management System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Construction management System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Construction management System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Construction management System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Construction management System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Construction management System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Construction management System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Construction management System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Construction management System Players by Revenue
