Construction management System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Construction management System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction management System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segment by Application

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

Others

By Company

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

The Sage Group

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 On-Premise

1.2.3 Cloud-Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 General Contractors

1.3.3 Building Owners

1.3.4 Independent Construction Managers

1.3.5 Sub-Contractors

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Construction management System Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Construction management System Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Construction management System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Construction management System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Construction management System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Construction management System Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Construction management System Industry Trends

2.3.2 Construction management System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Construction management System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Construction management System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Construction management System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Construction ma

