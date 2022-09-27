Molluscs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Molluscs are any soft-bodied invertebrate of the phylum Mollusca, usually wholly or partly enclosed in a calcium carbonate shell secreted by a soft mantle covering the body. The growing food industry across the globe is anticipating market growth. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among consumers has increased the demand for nutritious food products and the consumption of molluscs. This reduces the risk of chronic diseases, which, in turn, is expected to promote market growth during the forecast period.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molluscs in global, including the following market information:

Global Molluscs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-molluscs-forecast-2022-2028-485

Global Molluscs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Molluscs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Molluscs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crassostrea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molluscs include Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Nireus Aquaculture S.A., Cermaq ASA, Eastern Fish Company, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Tassal Group Ltd., Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Selonda Aquaculture S.A. and Ulka Seafoods Pvt. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Molluscs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molluscs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Molluscs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crassostrea

Ruditapes Philippinarum

Scallops

Others

Global Molluscs Market, by Package, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Molluscs Market Segment Percentages, by Package, 2021 (%)

Frozen

Canned

Global Molluscs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Molluscs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molluscs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molluscs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Molluscs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Molluscs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

Cermaq ASA

Eastern Fish Company

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Tassal Group Ltd.

Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Selonda Aquaculture S.A.

Ulka Seafoods Pvt. Ltd.

Avla Nettos Exports

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-molluscs-forecast-2022-2028-485

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molluscs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Package

1.3 Global Molluscs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molluscs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molluscs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Molluscs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Molluscs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molluscs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molluscs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molluscs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Molluscs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Molluscs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molluscs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Molluscs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molluscs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molluscs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molluscs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Molluscs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Crassostrea

4.1.3 Ruditapes Philippinarum

4.1.4 Scallops

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Molluscs Reve

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-molluscs-forecast-2022-2028-485

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications