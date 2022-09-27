Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Horizontal axis wind turbine is the current mainstream wind power generation technology. It is based on the principle of horizontal axis rotor windmill, which relies on the wind receiving surface of the rotor blade and the swept surface of the impeller to capture wind energy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine in global, including the following market information:
Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less Than 1000 kW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine include GE, ENERCON, Siemens Gamesa, Suzlon, Vestas, Nordex Energy, Nordex, SANY and Envision and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less Than 1000 kW
1000 kW to 2000 kW
More Than 2000kW
Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
On-Grid
Off-Grid
Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE
ENERCON
Siemens Gamesa
Suzlon
Vestas
Nordex Energy
Nordex
SANY
Envision
Goldwind
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Players in Globa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications