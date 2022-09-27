Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Horizontal axis wind turbine is the current mainstream wind power generation technology. It is based on the principle of horizontal axis rotor windmill, which relies on the wind receiving surface of the rotor blade and the swept surface of the impeller to capture wind energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine in global, including the following market information:

Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-horizontalaxis-onshore-wind-turbine-forecast-2022-2028-263

Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less Than 1000 kW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine include GE, ENERCON, Siemens Gamesa, Suzlon, Vestas, Nordex Energy, Nordex, SANY and Envision and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less Than 1000 kW

1000 kW to 2000 kW

More Than 2000kW

Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

ENERCON

Siemens Gamesa

Suzlon

Vestas

Nordex Energy

Nordex

SANY

Envision

Goldwind

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-horizontalaxis-onshore-wind-turbine-forecast-2022-2028-263

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horizontal-axis Onshore Wind Turbine Players in Globa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/global-horizontalaxis-onshore-wind-turbine-forecast-2022-2028-263

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/



https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications