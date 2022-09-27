Global Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Hydration Method
Transesterification
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Food
Cosmetics
By Company
Dow
Lyondell Basell
Indorama (Huntsman)
ADM
INEOS
BASF
Repsol
SKC
Shell
CNOOC Shell Petrochemical
Haike Xinyuan
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol
1.2 Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydration Method
1.2.3 Transesterification
1.3 Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Propylene Glycol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Pharm
