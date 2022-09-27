Uncategorized

Global and United States Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (DdcfDNA)

 

Circulating Cell-Free Tumor DNA (CtDNA)

Cell-Free Fetal DNA (NIPT)

Segment by Application

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Agilent Technology

Allenex

Biocept

Biodesix

CareDx

Guardant Health

Illumania

Invited

Natera

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Holdings

Sequenom

Trovagene

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Revenue in Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Industry Trends
1.4.2 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Drivers
1.4.3 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Challenges
1.4.4 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing by Type
2.1 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (DdcfDNA)
2.1.2 Circulating Cell-Free Tumor DNA (CtDNA)
2.1.3 Cell-Free Fetal DNA (NIPT)
2.2 Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
 

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global HEPA Filters Market 2022- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

January 5, 2022

Corrosion Protection Resin Coating Market 2021 Current Industry Figures With Demand By Countries, Future Growth, Size, Shares, Future Development and Business Prospects to 2028

December 17, 2021

Bamboo Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

April 28, 2022

Municipal Solid Waste Management Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030

August 12, 2022
Back to top button