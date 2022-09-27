Uncategorized

Global and United States Consumer mHealth Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Consumer mHealth market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer mHealth market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Consumer mHealth market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Blood Glucose Meters

 

Blood Pressure Monitors

Neurological Monitoring Devices

ECG Monitors

Others

Segment by Application

Adults

Teenagers

Children

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Vodafone

Apple

NTT Docomo

Samsung Electronics

AT&T Services

Healthdirect

MQure Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Qualcomm

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Consumer mHealth Revenue in Consumer mHealth Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Consumer mHealth Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Consumer mHealth Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Consumer mHealth Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Consumer mHealth Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Consumer mHealth in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Consumer mHealth Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Consumer mHealth Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Consumer mHealth Industry Trends
1.4.2 Consumer mHealth Market Drivers
1.4.3 Consumer mHealth Market Challenges
1.4.4 Consumer mHealth Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Consumer mHealth by Type
2.1 Consumer mHealth Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Blood Glucose Meters
2.1.2 Blood Pressure Monitors
2.1.3 Neurological Monitoring Devices
2.1.4 ECG Monitors
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Global Consumer mHealth Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Consumer mHealth Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Consumer mHealth Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Consumer mHealth Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Consumer mHealth by Application
3.1 Cons

 

