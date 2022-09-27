Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market is segmented by Product Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Product Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Product Type
Urinalysis Analyzers
Blood Glucose Meter
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Blood Gas Analyzers
INR Test Meter
Cardiac Marker Analyzers
PH Meter
Electrolyte Analyzers
Hemoglobin Meter
Other
Segment by Application
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
By Company
Abbott
Roche Diagnostics
Medtronic
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthineers
Philips
Abaxis (Zoetis)
Samsung Healthcare
Beckman Coulter
ACON Laboratories
Cardinal Health
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Product Type
1.2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Product Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Urinalysis Analyzers
1.2.3 Blood Glucose Meter
1.2.4 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
1.2.5 Blood Gas Analyzers
1.2.6 INR Test Meter
1.2.7 Cardiac Marker Analyzers
1.2.8 PH Meter
1.2.9 Electrolyte Analyzers
1.2.10 Hemoglobin Meter
1.2.11 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clinics
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Laboratory
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices Revenue by Region
