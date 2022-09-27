Global and United States Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Below-Grade Waterproofing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Below-Grade Waterproofing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Bitumen
Bentonite
Rubberized Asphalt
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Public Infrastructure
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
BASF SE
Carlisle Companies
GCP Applied Technologies
MAPEI S.p.A
Mineral Technologies
RPM International
Sika AG
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Introduction
1.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Below-Grade Waterproofing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Below-Grade Waterproofing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Below-Grade Waterproofing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Below-Grade Waterproofing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Industry Trends
1.5.2 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Drivers
1.5.3 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Challenges
1.5.4 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Bitumen
2.1.2 Bentonite
2.1.3 Rubberized Asphalt
2.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Below-Grad
