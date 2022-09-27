Uncategorized

Global and United States Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Below-Grade Waterproofing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Below-Grade Waterproofing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Bitumen

Bentonite

Rubberized Asphalt

Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Public Infrastructure

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies

GCP Applied Technologies

MAPEI S.p.A

Mineral Technologies

RPM International

Sika AG

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Introduction
1.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Below-Grade Waterproofing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Below-Grade Waterproofing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Below-Grade Waterproofing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Below-Grade Waterproofing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Industry Trends
1.5.2 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Drivers
1.5.3 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Challenges
1.5.4 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Bitumen
2.1.2 Bentonite
2.1.3 Rubberized Asphalt
2.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Below-Grad

 

