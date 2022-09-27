Global and United States External Male Catheter Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
External Male Catheter market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global External Male Catheter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the External Male Catheter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Disposable Catheters
Reusable Catheters
Segment by Application
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive bladder (OAB)
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Hollister
Coloplast Ltd
Cook Medical
Teleflex Incorporated
Medline Industries
Medtronic
CR Bard
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 External Male Catheter Product Introduction
1.2 Global External Male Catheter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global External Male Catheter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global External Male Catheter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States External Male Catheter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States External Male Catheter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States External Male Catheter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 External Male Catheter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States External Male Catheter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of External Male Catheter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 External Male Catheter Market Dynamics
1.5.1 External Male Catheter Industry Trends
1.5.2 External Male Catheter Market Drivers
1.5.3 External Male Catheter Market Challenges
1.5.4 External Male Catheter Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 External Male Catheter Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Disposable Catheters
2.1.2 Reusable Catheters
2.2 Global External Male Catheter Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global External Male Catheter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
