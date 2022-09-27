Global Polyethylene Wax Lubricant Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Doppler Veterinary Ultrasound by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global .

In the process of polyethylene production, a small amount of oligomers will be produced, namely low molecular weight polyethylene, also known as macromolecular wax or polyethylene wax for short. Polymer wax is a non-toxic, odorless, non-corrosive, white or slightly yellowish solid with a relative molecular mass of 1800-8000. It can be made into blocks, flakes and powders as required. Polyethylene wax is a kind of lubricant and release agent with good external lubrication. Adding it to rubber and plastics can improve processing efficiency, improve the surface gloss and wear resistance of products, and help fillers and pigments. dispersion.

The global market for Polyethylene Wax Lubricant is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Polyethylene wax (PE wax), also known as polymer wax, is referred to as polyethylene wax. It is widely used because of its excellent cold resistance, heat resistance, chemical resistance and wear resistance. In normal production, this part of the wax can be directly added to the polyolefin processing as an additive, which can increase the gloss and processing performance of the product. As a lubricant, it has stable chemical properties and good electrical properties. Polyethylene wax has good compatibility with polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl acetate, ethylene-propylene rubber and butyl rubber. It can improve the fluidity of polyethylene, polypropylene and ABS and the release properties of polymethyl methacrylate and polycarbonate. Polyethylene wax has stronger internal lubricating effect than PVC and other external lubricants

Market segment by Type, covers

Granular

Powder

Flake

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Transportation

Construction Industry

Plastic Processing

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

BYK

20 Microns

Akrochem

BASF

Baerlocher

Boosung Polycom

Clariant

Concentrol

Deurex

Emery Oleochemicals

GreenMantra Technologies

Merco

Hana

Innospec

Hase Petroleum Wax Company

Honeywell

IRPC Public Company

Hangzhou Hi-Tech Fine Chemical

Jiangxi Fumei Technology Development

FengShun DongRay Fine Chemical

Qingdao Sinoplas Hi-New Material

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Polyethylene Wax Lubricant, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Polyethylene Wax Lubricant market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Polyethylene Wax Lubricant market size by region, by physical form, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Polyethylene Wax Lubricant sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Polyethylene Wax Lubricant sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by physical form, and physical form.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Polyethylene Wax Lubricant market size forecast by region, by country, by physical form, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BYK, 20 Microns, Akrochem, BASF, Baerlocher, Boosung Polycom, Clariant, Concentrol and Deurex, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

