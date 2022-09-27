Global Hematoxylin Staining Solution Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Doppler Veterinary Ultrasound by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global .

Hematoxylin is a permanent stain extracted from hematoxylinum, which is oxidized to form hematoxylin, which can be used together with mordant (usually trivalent iron or aluminum salts) to stain cell nuclei.

The global market for Hematoxylin Staining Solution is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hematoxylin, commonly used in nuclear staining, is isolated and extracted from hematoxylin (Haematoxylin campechianun). In 1865, Bohmer stained biological samples with hematoxylin. In 1903, Mayer improved the formula, and many improved formulas followed. Of these, Harris, Gill, Mayer’s and Weigert’s are still in use today. Before hematoxylin staining, hematoxylin needs to be oxidized under the action of metal ions (mordant). Mordants are aluminum or iron salts.

Before hematoxylin can be used for nuclear staining, it must be oxidized to hematoxylin and combined with metal ions (mordants). The most successful mordants (metal ions) are aluminum or iron salts.

The hematoxylin staining solution used in routine histological and cytological staining is a regression staining method. Positively charged aluminum-hematoxylin oxide complexes bind to negatively charged phosphate groups of nuclear DNA. Hematoxylin staining produces a blue-violet color.

Harris hematoxylin stain is often used in combination with Pasteur stain for cytological staining

Market segment by Type, covers

Aluminum Hematoxylin Solution

Iron Hematoxylin Solution

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Histochemistry

Textile Industry

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Polysciences Inc

Sakura Finetek

BBI Co., Ltd.

Leica Biosystems

Merck

Absin

VWR International

MilliporeSigma

Epredia

Celnovte Biotechnology

Ricca Chemical

Electron Microscopy Sciences

Beyotime

Shanghai Mlbio Co.,Ltd.

Beijing Solarbio Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Hematoxylin Staining Solution, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Hematoxylin Staining Solution market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Hematoxylin Staining Solution market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Hematoxylin Staining Solution sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Hematoxylin Staining Solution sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Hematoxylin Staining Solution market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Polysciences Inc, Sakura Finetek, BBI Co., Ltd., Leica Biosystems, Merck, Absin, VWR International, MilliporeSigma and Epredia, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

