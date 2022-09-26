PVC Foam Board Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PVC Foam Board market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Foam Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Decorative PVC Foam Board
Skinning PVC Foam Board
Closed – Cell PVC Foam Board
Celuka PVC Foam Board
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Building and Construction
Commercial Transportation
Industrial
By Company
3A Composites
Stadur
Armacell
Regal Plastics
R.L. Adams Plastics
Gilman Brothers Company
Biopac India Corporation Ltd.
Hartman HartBoard
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Foam Board Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global PVC Foam Board Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Decorative PVC Foam Board
1.2.3 Skinning PVC Foam Board
1.2.4 Closed – Cell PVC Foam Board
1.2.5 Celuka PVC Foam Board
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC Foam Board Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Building and Construction
1.3.5 Commercial Transportation
1.3.6 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PVC Foam Board Production
2.1 Global PVC Foam Board Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PVC Foam Board Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PVC Foam Board Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PVC Foam Board Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PVC Foam Board Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PVC Foam Board Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PVC Foam Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PVC Foam Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PVC Foam Board Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PVC Foam Board Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PVC Foam Board Sales by R
